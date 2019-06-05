The Train form Plovdiv to Edrine Will Be Temporarily Suspended

Only after two trips from Plovdiv to Edirne and back the train was temporarily suspended, Monitor reported. Since the beginning of the month, the state railways have launched a new route, but after 68 passengers carried on weekends and many publications in the media, the voyages have been canceled.

Тhe information about the train is removed from the BDZ site. The state railways were offering a trip ticket in both directions for BGN 28.50. The travel duration with included stay in the custom-house was 4 hours. The train was leaving at 08:40 from Plovdiv and after 4 hours stay in Edirne took back, returning to Plovdiv at 21:15.

BDZ informed through its information desks and channels that form Monday that the train is temporarily suspended, and the opinions are that according to the Bulgarian tradition the temporary will become permanent.

The composition travels in a two-carriage body with 140 seats and runs on holiday and holiday days. BDZ statistics showed that on the first day of the release, 41 passengers took the train to Edrine, and in the second 27 - 68 total.