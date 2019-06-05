The President of Bulgaria is Hoping For Direct Supplies of Russian Gas Through the Black Sea

The President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev is hoping for direct supplies of Russian gas through the Black Sea and the completion of the Belene NPP project.

This is stated by the head of state in an interview with the Russian news agency Tass before joining the International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg.

Radev says Bulgaria plans to receive blue fuel through the "Turkish Stream", but stresses that direct deliveries are more reliable and cheap.

According to Radev, economic co-operation with Moscow, especially in the field of energy, needs to be developed, but in line with basic principles such as competitiveness, transparency, security of supply, "and especially important for Bulgaria at a bargain price."