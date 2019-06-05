Rihanna is the Richest Female Singer in the World

Rihanna is the richest lady in the music world. The prestigious Forbes Magazine set up the women who made a fortune.

The wealth of the 31-year-old singer is estimated at $ 600 million. She is followed by Madonna, which has $ 570 million in her bills, and Celine Dion - with 450 million.

Her money are coming mainly from her cosmetics brand and the luxury lingerie line, as well as from her music and selling albums.

In May 2019, French luxury brand LVMH confirmed it would launch Rihanna’s fashion company, Fenty, making her the first woman of colour to lead an LVMH fashion house. “I want to be as disruptive as possible,” she told the New York Times of the venture. “The brand is not traditional.”

The latest issue of Forbes magazine also names Jay-Z as the world’s first billionaire rapper, claiming that the 49-year-old’s empire “conservatively” totals $1bn.