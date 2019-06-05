Sunny Today, Мaximum Тemperatures Between 21°C and 26°C

It will be mostly sunny this morning. In the afternoon and by midnight, thunder clouds will form, bringing rain showers and thunderstorms to many places, mainly in western and central Bulgaria.



Chances of severe weather locally are still high, but in fewer places compared to the previous days. In the eastern areas rain is unlikely, expect more sunshine and higher temperatures.



Maximum temperatures will range between 21°C and 26°C, around 22°C in Sofia. Atmospheric pressure is slightly lower than the average for June and will remain unchanged throughout the day.



This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).