Today is World Environment Day

pixabay.com

Today we are celebrating the World Environment Day. The theme of 2019 is: "Together we can beat the air pollution."

The Ministry of the Environment together with Sofia Municipality organized an exhibition "Innovation for air quality", to which Bulgarian companies will present their innovative solutions against pollution.

Through the events of this day, the United Nations aims at raising awareness and promoting environmental action.

