The United States Has Announced New Restrictions on Travel to Cuba

June 5, 2019
Passports with private and corporate airplanes and yachts will be refused, reported NOVA TV.

The Trump Administration has imposed new strict restrictions on travel and visits to Cuba by US citizens, including a ban on many forms of travel for education, BTA reported.

A statement from the Treasury says the United States will no longer allow group trips to the island of educational and cultural programs. Under these programs, thousands of US citizens were visiting Cuba even before the resumption of diplomatic relations with the Communist government of Cuba in December 2014.

Passports with private and corporate airplanes and yachts will be refused. For now it seems that the new measures will not be affected by regular passenger flights. University group visits, academic forums, journalistic and professional meetings are also allowed.

According to the US Finance Minister, the new measures are being taken in response to Cuba's "destabilizing role" in the Western Hemisphere, including its support for President Nicolas Maduro's government in Venezuela. They come into effect from today after they are published in the Federal Register.

 

