A Balkan-China Cooperation Forum Kicked off in Balchik

Dialogue and prospects for cooperation between China and the Balkans are discussed at a forum near Balchik. The event is organized by a Chinese NGO and Ivan Hadjiyski Institute of Sociology, and Deputy Prime Minister Krasimir Karakachanov attended the meeting.

Bulgaria and the Balkans are chosen as the first destination. The two-day conference has three sessions on China's cooperation strategies with Europe and the Balkans.

Kancho Stoychev - sociologist: It covers almost 63% of the world's population and as investments planned we are talking about 23 trillion. A special place is dedicated to the "One Belt, One Road" initiative.

This is an initiative for connectivity, communication, trading, free exchange of goods and services.