Four Buildings in ‘Studentski Grad’ Became the First University Campus in Sofia
Mayor of Sofia Yordanka Fandakova announced that the detailed development plan of the quarter envisaged the construction of everything that could be built, including the yard of the National Sports Academy.
The new plan, adopted by her team in 2008, saved Student's City from over-construction. It is now possible to make over 10 campuses.
The first campus in Sofia will have an area of 27 decares and there will be alleys, playgrounds, landscaping and parking on two levels.
The mayor of Sofia inspected the construction of the new building. This is one of the 15 new buildings budgeted for this year.
