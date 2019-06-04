Bulgarian Ministry of Environment and Water: No Problems with Dam Levels or Emergency Situations Reported

No problems with dam levels or emergency situations with dam walls have been reported, Iliana Todorova from the Water Management Directorate of the Ministry of Environment and Water (MoEW) told Focus News Agency.

She said the dams monitored by the ministry are 52, and to date they are filled 68 percent of their full capacity. “So far, the basin directorates have not received reports of overspills or critical levels on their hotline or emails. The information was provided at 8:30 am, as ordered by the task force. The Ministry of Environment and Water monitors 52 complex and significant dams. To date, they are filled 68 percent of their full capacity, with an increase of 1.2%. This should not alarm the public as the percentage for the same period last year was 78.6%, almost ten percent more than this year," Iliana Todorova explained.

The level of the Danube remains below the alert threshold. The Iskar and Osam rivers in the area of Izgrev village have risen, as well as the Tundzha in Yambol, but not significantly. The Yantra in Veliko Tarnovo started decreasing into the evening yesterday, she said.