Heavy Rainfall in the Pazardzhik, Deep Puddles in the Streets
Society » ENVIRONMENT | June 4, 2019, Tuesday // 19:56| Views: | Comments: 0
Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Heavy rain poured down in Pazardzhik earlier this afternoon, it was accompanied by thunder and wind, Focus Radio Pazardzhik reported. Deep puddles had formed in the streets, hindering the traffic, which was more intense close to the city limits. There was congestion of vehicles in the area of the circular intersections at the Maritsa River bridge, on the ring road Plovdiv-bound and at the exit of Pazardzhik in the direction of Trakia Motorway.
- » Bulgarian Ministry of Environment and Water: No Problems with Dam Levels or Emergency Situations Reported
- » By 2050, the Plastic in the Danube Can Become More than Water
- » Code Yellow Warning for Heavy Rain and Thunder Issued for 15 Bulgarian Regions
- » Rain in Bulgaria to Continue Today, Maximum Temperatures between 20°C and 25°C
- » Due to the Heavy Rainfall MOSV Will Monitor the State of the Dams in Bulgaria
- » Code Yellow Warning For Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms and Hail