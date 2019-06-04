Bulgarian Border Police: Six illegal Migrants and Two Smugglers Detained by Burgas Border Police
Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Six illegal migrants and two smugglers have been detained by Burgas border police, Border Police DG said.
Six illegal migrants and two smugglers have been detained by Burgas border police, Border Police DG said.
The Border Police Burgas Regional Directorate conducted a special police operation in the area of Kableshkovo. Six men – illegal immigrants from Afghanistan and one local resident who accompanied them were found and detained near Cherno More coal mine. Later, another accomplice was found and detained.
Pre-trial proceedings have been instituted. The work on the case will continue.
- » President Radev and PM Borisov Congratulate Bulgaria's Muslims for Ramadan Bayram
- » Mass Checks For Separate Garbage Collection Have Begun in the Capital
- » Traffic Police with Intensified Checks For Alcohol in Sofia
- » KEVR Discusses New Electricity and Heating Prices From July 1
- » Borissov: There is Chance Bulgaria to Join the Currency Mechanism Up to 12 Months
- » Over 400 police officers in Plovdiv Are Dealing with Aftermath of Heavy Rains