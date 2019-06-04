Bulgarian Border Police: Six illegal Migrants and Two Smugglers Detained by Burgas Border Police

Six illegal migrants and two smugglers have been detained by Burgas border police, Border Police DG said.

The Border Police Burgas Regional Directorate conducted a special police operation in the area of Kableshkovo. Six men – illegal immigrants from Afghanistan and one local resident who accompanied them were found and detained near Cherno More coal mine. Later, another accomplice was found and detained.

Pre-trial proceedings have been instituted. The work on the case will continue.