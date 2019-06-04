Milko Lazarov's Film "Aga" Wins New International Prize
Bulgarian film "Aga", coproduction of BNT, has won one more international prize - in Spain. The film directed by Milko Lazarov, has been excelled as Best Feature Movie at the International Film Festival in Tenerife. "Aga" competed with movie favourites of the Film festival in Cannes, France, as well as with Oscar nominated directors.
