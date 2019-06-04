President Radev and PM Borisov Congratulate Bulgaria's Muslims for Ramadan Bayram

In his address President Radev outlines the ethnic tolerance that lies in the core of Bulgarian culture which demonstrates mutual understanding and respect among people of different religions, reports BNT. 

Rumen Radev - President of Republic of Bulgaria: "I believe that celebrating Ramadan Bayram will again show the unifiing power of our society as a whole."

Muslims in Bulgaria were also congratulated by Prime minister Boyko Borissov and Speaker of Parliment Tsveta Karayancheva.

Borissov wrote on Facebook: "Happy Ramadan Bayram to all of my Muslim friends!"

