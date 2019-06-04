International Conference on Cooperation between China and the Balkans

Dialogue and prospects for cooperation between China and the Balkans are the subject of an international conference. This is the first of its kind forum, organized with the help of a non-governmental organization from China. Bulgaria and the Balkans are chosen as the first destination.

The event is organized by the Institute of Sociology "Ivan Hadzhiyski" and is under the patronage of the Bulgaria’s Minister of Defense Krasimir Karakachanov. Free Trade is one of the forum's topics. The politologist Kancho Stoichev reminded that the world is moving increasingly towards a multipolar situation, where new regions are born. The statements come amid the trade war between the U.S. and China.