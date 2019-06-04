Bulgaria's President Approached the CC for the Changes in the State Property Act

Bulgaria’s President Rumen Radev referred to the Constitutional Court a request to declare separate provisions of the Law on Amendment and Supplement to the State Property Act (promulgated in State Gazette No. 44 / 4.06.2019) as non-constitutional and non-conforming to international treaties. This is reported by the presidential press centre.

Referring to the court, the president defends his position expressed by the veto on the legal provisions.