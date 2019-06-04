Bulgaria's President Approached the CC for the Changes in the State Property Act
Politics | June 4, 2019, Tuesday // 16:41| Views: | Comments: 0
Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria’s President Rumen Radev referred to the Constitutional Court a request to declare separate provisions of the Law on Amendment and Supplement to the State Property Act (promulgated in State Gazette No. 44 / 4.06.2019) as non-constitutional and non-conforming to international treaties. This is reported by the presidential press centre.
Referring to the court, the president defends his position expressed by the veto on the legal provisions.
- » Bulgarian Border Police: Six illegal Migrants and Two Smugglers Detained by Burgas Border Police
- » President Radev and PM Borisov Congratulate Bulgaria's Muslims for Ramadan Bayram
- » Mass Checks For Separate Garbage Collection Have Begun in the Capital
- » Traffic Police with Intensified Checks For Alcohol in Sofia
- » PM Borisov Accepted Sylvester Stallone in the Council of Ministers
- » KEVR Discusses New Electricity and Heating Prices From July 1