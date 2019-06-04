Glass Viewing Platform in China Wins Guinness Record
June 4, 2019, Tuesday
Photo: chinadaily.com.cn
The glass viewing platform in Huangshi Hubei province entered the Guinness Book of Records as the largest glass platform.
Located in the “Sky City" landmark, which opened doors for visitors on Jan. 26th, the platform was named “Sky mirror”. It was built with 500 tons of steel and 1,500 square feet of glass, the largest piece of glass is 18 square meters.
Tourists can walk upon 700 square meters made of glass area and enjoy the islands under their feet.
