Glass Viewing Platform in China Wins Guinness Record

World | June 4, 2019, Tuesday // 16:25| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Glass Viewing Platform in China Wins Guinness Record Photo: chinadaily.com.cn

The glass viewing platform in Huangshi Hubei province entered the Guinness Book of Records as the largest glass platform.

Located in the “Sky City" landmark, which opened doors for visitors on Jan. 26th, the platform was named “Sky mirror”. It was built with 500 tons of steel and 1,500 square feet of glass, the largest piece of glass is 18 square meters.

Tourists can walk upon 700 square meters made of glass area and enjoy the islands under their feet.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria