CEM: Two Candidates for Director - General of the BNR Are with Incomplete Documents

Two of the candidates for director - general of the Bulgarian National Radio are with  incomplete documents, said the member of the Electronic Media Council Betina Joteva, who is chairman of the technical committee for checking the availability and regularity of the candidates' documents.

The candidates for the Director General of the BNR are: Svetoslav Kostov, Mitko Dimitrov, Valery Todorov, Daniela Manolova, Alexander Velev and Aneta Milkova. At this stage, we will not pass their admission to a competition, for the simple reason that two of the candidates have incomplete documents. One has not produced a copy of an employment record book, only an official note, and another candidate has only a partially filled employment record book - it is not complete ", Joteva said.

According to the procedure, the two candidates have a one week period to submit the necessary documents, after which the Technical Commission will meet again and decide which candidates will be admitted to the competition.

