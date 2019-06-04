A Bus Swept Five Cars at a Junction in Sofia
A bus from Sofia's public transport swept five cars waiting at a traffic light on Doyran Boulevard. There were no injuries in the first instance of the incident.
The crash, moving along line 204, happened around 2:30 PM, writes NOVA.
