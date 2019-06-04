Bulgarians Remain Skeptical about Payments Through Biometric Technologies

53% of Bulgarian consumers worry that switching to biometric identification in online payments will dramatically increase the number of identity frauds. This is shown in a survey of the Paysafe payment solution provider.

According to data, 81% of respondents in Bulgaria still prefer traditional payment passwords online due to security concerns with new biometric options.

Two thirds (64%) of Bulgarians are worried about paying bills for goods or services without a password, and only 48% view biometric identifiers as a more secure method of authentication.

Paysafe's "Lost in Transactions Volume II” report explores the attitude of users to biometrics. The annual survey is conducted among consumers in the United Kingdom, USA, Canada, Germany and Austria, and this year for the first time in Bulgaria as well.

Consumers who do not feel comfortable using biometric identifiers point to a lack of trust as the main reason for this. The study also reveals concerns about the use of biometrics:

- 52% of respondents in Bulgaria say they do not want companies to have access to their personal biometric data

- 38% say they are not sufficiently familiar with biometric identification to trust it

- 33% worry that their fingerprint can be easily copied and used for fraud

- 29% suggest that biometric identification does not seem sufficiently secure for them

Despite the concerns about biometric transactions, more and more consumers use them - 38% of Bulgarians have used biometric data to make payments. Over half (71%) of the consumers in Bulgaria agree that the use of biometric data is a much faster and more efficient way to pay for goods and services.

According to the study, using fingerprint technology (31%), followed by facial recognition (12%) and voice recognition (7%) are the most preferable for the use of biometric identifiers.