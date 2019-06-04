Scientists Have Found a New Drug which Fights Effectively with Breast Cancer

Scientists found that a drug named Kisqali (ribociclib) is effective in fighting breast cancer. This is the result of a study involving patients affected by HER2-negative breast cancer that is sensitive to hormone therapy. This is reported by BTA.

The participants were divided into two groups - the first one was given standard hormonal therapy and the second one was treated with hormone therapy and ribociclib. It turned out that half a year after the testings began, 46% of participants in the first group and 70 percent of those in the second group remained alive.

In the study participated women who haven’t enter menopause and who have advanced breast cancer.

"This is an important group to study since advanced breast cancer is the leading cause of cancer death in women 20 to 59, and the vast majority of breast cancer is hormone-receptor positive." said Sara Hurvitz of the University of California at Los Angeles.

The study was funded by pharmaceutical manufacturer Novartis which manufactures ribociclib under the name Kisqali.

The results were presented at the annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology in Chicago and are published in the New England Journal of Medicine.