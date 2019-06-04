The Euro Area with a Sharp Decline in Inflation and the Lowest Unemployment Rate Since 2008

Business » FINANCE | June 4, 2019, Tuesday // 14:10| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The Euro Area with a Sharp Decline in Inflation and the Lowest Unemployment Rate Since 2008 pixabay.com

Unemployment has been the lowest since 2008, writes NOVA news.

Inflation in the eurozone dropped sharply to 1.2% in May, according to data released by AFP. Analysts surveyed by the Factset data company predicted a modest fall in inflation to 1.4%, down from 1.7% in April.

Meanwhile, unemployment in the eurozone has fallen to 7.6% in April, against 7.7% in March. This marked the lowest rate registered in the single currency block of 19 countries since August 2008, writes BGNES.

The decline in consumer prices is announced a day after data showed that euro area production has fallen to a six-year low in May. 

Economists say investor confidence is shaken by the US-led trade war, putting pressure on the ECB's governors to do more to boost the economy.

However, the ECB's power is limited after years at very low levels and a number of unprecedented steps to boost lending and growth in Europe.

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: European Union, unemployment, inflation, low
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria