Sofia Pride 2019 Supported by More Than 25 Embassies and International Organisations

This year marks the fiftieth anniversary of Stonewall, a pivotal moment in the movement for LGBTI rights. 2019 also marks the 51st anniversary of the decriminalization of homosexuality in Bulgaria and 16 years since the inclusion of the sexual orientation marker in the Protection against Discrimination Act.

,,On this occasion, we express our support for all participants in the 12th Annual Pride of Sofia Pride, which will take place on June 8, 2019 under the motto "Do not give power to hatred, give power to love'', said the organizers of Sofia Pride.

LGBTI processions all over the world are called pride parades to claim that LGBTI people should not be ashamed of what they are.

Its evolution from a small community event to an event that attracts more than 3,000 participants each year shows the passion and dedication of Sofia Pride.

It also includes a film festival, exhibitions, shows, thematic political and social discussions, and a series of sporting events for LGBTI people and their families and friends.

Despite this progress, the LGBTI community in the world continues to face homophobic discrimination, threats and attacks.

,,We express our grave concern about any action directed against LGBTI people because of their sexual orientation and / or gender identity wherever they happen and we fully support the intentions behind the European Union Charter of Fundamental Rights and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights protect and promote the equality of LGBTI people as an important aspect of a tolerant and respectful human democratic society'', the organizers also commented.

