Mass checks for separate garbage collection have begun in the capital.

The action is made by the Sofia Inspectorate and the fines are from BGN 50 to BGN 700.

Inspectors' inspections are surprising and started on May 27th. They are tracking where and how people and companies throw away their trash.

A serious problem in the capital is the lack of yellow, blue and green containers. The reason for this is the constant vandalism by citizens.

Garbage containers are constantly being set on fire and devastated. A large number of citizens throw away full garbage bags with different junk in them.