Enthralling Stories by Bulgarian Authors Appeared on the Bus Stops in the Capital
Enthralling stories appeared in the capital and two more cities in the country.
Waiting for a bus citizens will be able to read an interesting story.
For now the stops in Sofia are 6.Some of them are located next to ''Yunak'' Stadium on Shipka Street, "Aviation Square" and "Central Railway Station", Nova TV reported.
The campaign organizers say that people are looking at the stops and they are reading the stories, but they are not missing their buses.
The idea is to make these places more interesting, unique and to give a chance to more young authors. Initially, the initiative started in Varna, but it was inspired by absolutely from all stops in public transport across the country.
