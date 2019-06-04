PM Borisov Accepted Sylvester Stallone in the Council of Ministers

Prime Minister Boyko Borisov accepted the film actor and director Sylvester Stallone in the Council of Ministers. Their encounter began with a warm embrace.

Borisov thanked him for the good words for Bulgaria. We recall that the star praises Bulgaria for the quality and speed of the internet.

The Prime Minister of Bulgaria is one of the first people to see the trailer of the new film from Stallone’s Rambo series, part of which is shot in Bulgaria.

Sylvester Stallone, for his part, has once shown that he likes Bulgaria for work and rest. The thing he does not like is that during the winter months it is very cold.