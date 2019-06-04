By 2050, the Plastic in the Danube Can Become More than Water

1500 tons of plastic fall into the Danube River every year. On average, this is 4.2 tons, according to a report by the Romanian organization "More Green". If the trend continues, by 2050, the plastic in the Danube can become more than water, environmentalists say.

“More Green“ Association urges authorities in the countries through which the basin passes to take urgent long-term measures to prevent pollution.

