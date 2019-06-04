Mass Food and Quality Inspection In Bulgarian Beach Resorts

Mass inspections on the quality of food at sea resorts prior to the beginning of the summer season. It will be monitored for the categorisation of the food, hygiene and food storage.

"Checks on the Black Sea coast will continue until 30 August. We strictly monitor whether the subject is registered, are the food products stored properly and the are the allergens correctly written in the menu, "Dr. Denka Nguyen of the Bulgarian Society for Drug Abuse, Burgas, said on " Hello, Bulgaria ". She added that during the last tourist season the main violation was the sale of unregulated fish on the streets.

Each tourist will also be able to report violations and omissions in restaurants.

