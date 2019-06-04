Europol: Thousands of Animals Were Saved From Becoming Wallets

Europol Busted a Wlidlife Traffic Network.

The European Police Service, Europol, saved more than 4,400 reptiles and arrested 12 people during an international operation against illegal wildlife trade, DPA reported, quoted by BTA.

The operation was carried out between 12 April and 22 May.

4,419 animals were seized, including 2,703 turtles, 1,059 snakes, 512 lizards and geckos, 20 crocodiles and an alligator.

The authorities have seized 152 bags, wallets, wristwatches, reptile-based medications. About 200 suspects around the world have been identified.

Six people were detained in Italy and another six in Spain.

Police agencies from 22 countries around the world participated in the operation.