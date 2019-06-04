The CPC Banned the "Russian Uber" in Bulgaria

The Commission for Protection of Competition (CPC) has banned the operation of the Russian mobile application "Maxim", also known as the Russian Uber. The decision was made following a complaint filed by several taxi associations, the Taxi Union, the National Union of Carriers, the Branch Chamber of Taxi Drivers and Carriers, the Association of Taxi Syndicates in Bulgaria and the Union Union “Sila”. Maxim was also imposed a fine of 3520 leva.

However, Maxim plans to continue working in Bulgaria and is determined to appeal to the court. Here is the official statement of the company:

“We will investigate the decision of the Commission for Protection of Competition. If there is a disagreement, we will appeal to him in court. We plan Maxim to continue his work in the country.”

In other countries, the taxi market is changing while in Bulgaria it stays the same. Today, however, people worldwide have strong desire to see alternatives and to be able to choose. The prohibitions that deprive Bulgarians of an alternative do not contribute to the progress of the economy and society. That became clear in the last century.

The information services offered by the "Maxim" Service are unique. They allow travel orders to be executed by both licensed taxi drivers and private drivers. These are different situations. The licensed taxi driver can continuously receive order information and gain from his / her professional activity. The private driver can provide a one-stop service to a passenger to compensate for his travel costs.

Drivers who want to dispose of their own cars and their own time to legally transport passengers need fair rules. If the state authorities have the will to transform the taxi services market and to dialogue, Maxim experts are ready to participate in the modernisation of Bulgarian legislation. This will be convenient for people.

In the middle of 2015, the CPC also banned the activity of Uber, which started working in Bulgaria in December 2014. In March however, three-member panel of the Supreme Administrative Court confirmed the ban and the imposed fines of around BGN 200,000.