Four Bulgarians Аre Аccused by the Аnti-Corruption Prosecution Office in Romania
June 4, 2019, Tuesday
pixabay.com
Four Romanian citizens and one Romanian are accused by the anti-corruption prosecution office in Romania in a case whose damages are estimated at 45 million euros.
The five are accused for signing a contract with the Paying Agency to the Romanian Ministry of Agriculture to supply white flour and sunflower oil as part of a food delivery program for disadvantaged people. However, only 30 percent of the contracted quantity is delivered to those people.
Expect more details.
