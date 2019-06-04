Four Bulgarians Аre Аccused by the Аnti-Corruption Prosecution Office in Romania

Four Bulgarians Аre Аccused by the Аnti-Corruption Prosecution Office in Romania

Four Romanian citizens and one Romanian are accused by the anti-corruption prosecution office in Romania in a case whose damages are estimated at 45 million euros.

The five are accused for signing a contract with the Paying Agency to the Romanian Ministry of Agriculture to supply white flour and sunflower oil as part of a food delivery program for disadvantaged people. However, only 30 percent of the contracted quantity is delivered to those people.

Expect more details.

