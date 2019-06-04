China is the World's Leading Watchmaker

In Shanghai, a Brand Day-2019 was held, at which Fiyta, Shanghai, Ezon and other independent Chinese brands presented their watches.

China forms an industrial manufacturing system focused on more precise craftsmanship. At the same time, it has become the most competitive clock production base and a key industry in the world, said the advisor to the China Watch Association.

Under the influence of mobile phones, the clock market suffered a short-term decline and then recovered, opening new positions.

In 2018, China became the world's largest clock provider.

Chinese watch association statistics show that 650 million manual and 430 million wall clocks and clocks were produced in the country last year, accounting for 83% and 91% of the world market as a whole.