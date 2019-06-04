Mariya Gabriel Remains EU Commissioner, Lilyana Pavlova Gets her seat in the EP

Mariya Gabriel has given up the post in the European Parliament, NOVA said. Thus, the sixth member of GERB, who goes to Brussels, becomes Lilyana Pavlova.

Mariya Gabriel gathered the most serious preferential vote and took the first position of the GERB MEPs for the EP. The party won a total of six seats.

The EU commissioner announced the news in an interview with bTV. She dropped out of her position as MEP to remain a EU commissioner.

"First of all, thank you. There are five to six months ahead of the new EC. I can not afford not to remain a commissioner and in this period Bulgaria will not have a commissioner. This morning I spoke with the prime minister and he supported my decision to remain a commissioner, "Gabriel said.

