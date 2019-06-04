Ancient Crafts Revived in a Village of Southwest Bulgaria
A centre of ancient crafts is to be created in the village of Razhdavitsa near the southwestern city of Kjustendil. Members of "Roden Kraj" local patriotic association have reconstructed a 100-year bakery. Whoever wants may come to the bakery to try and make different types of bread using old Bulgarian recipes.
