Yesterday Bulgarian Mountain Rescue Service Conducted Operation to Rescue 3 Tourists Stranded on Botev Peak
Teams of the Kalofer Mountain Rescue Service conducted an operation to take down three people stranded on Botev peak, the Mountain Rescue Service with the Bulgarian Red Cross told Focus News Agency. The people were suffering from cold and exhaustion, the rescuers said. The three Bulgarian citizens were supported down by the rescue teams. They are now in good condition.
