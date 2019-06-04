US State Department Approves Possible Sale of F-16 Fighters to Bulgaria
The U.S. State Department has approved the possible sale of eight F-16 aircraft and related equipment to Bulgaria at an estimated cost of $1.67 billion, a Pentagon agency said on Monday, reports Yahoo News.
The prime contractor will be Lockheed Martin Corp, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a statement.
"The proposed sale will contribute to the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve security of a NATO ally and a key democratic partner of the United States in ensuring peace and stability in this region," the statement said.
- » North Railway Station in Brussels Evacuated Due to a Bomb Threat
- » Japan Will Buy 105 F-35 Fighters
- » Bulgaria Expels 95 Foreigners on Security Grounds in 2018
- » The EU Reports a 3-4% Rise in Defense Spending Over the Past Two Years
- » Germany's Intelligence Warns of 'Islamic State' Attacks
- » Moscow Warns of the Deployment of US Nuclear Weapons in Europe