Code Yellow Warning for Heavy Rain and Thunder Issued for 15 Bulgarian Regions

June 4, 2019, Tuesday
Code Yellow warning for heavy rain and thunder has been issued for 15 Bulgarian regions on 4 June, according to the website of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH). The warning of heavy showers accompanied by thunder, hail and wind is in place for the regions of Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Pleven, Gabrovo, Lovech, Sofia, Pernik, Kyustendil, Blagoevgrad, Pazardzhik, Plovdiv, Smolyan and Kardzhali. Up to 20-25 l/sq. m of rain is expected, or more in some places in mountainous areas.

