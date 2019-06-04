Code Yellow Warning for Heavy Rain and Thunder Issued for 15 Bulgarian Regions
Society » ENVIRONMENT | June 4, 2019, Tuesday // 08:31| Views: | Comments: 0
Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Code Yellow warning for heavy rain and thunder has been issued for 15 Bulgarian regions on 4 June, according to the website of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH). The warning of heavy showers accompanied by thunder, hail and wind is in place for the regions of Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Pleven, Gabrovo, Lovech, Sofia, Pernik, Kyustendil, Blagoevgrad, Pazardzhik, Plovdiv, Smolyan and Kardzhali. Up to 20-25 l/sq. m of rain is expected, or more in some places in mountainous areas.
- » By 2050, the Plastic in the Danube Can Become More than Water
- » Rain in Bulgaria to Continue Today, Maximum Temperatures between 20°C and 25°C
- » Due to the Heavy Rainfall MOSV Will Monitor the State of the Dams in Bulgaria
- » Code Yellow Warning For Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms and Hail
- » Short-lasting, in Some Places Intense Rainfalls Accompanied by Thunder this Afternoon in Bulgaria
- » Today in Bulgaria there will be Short-lasting Rainfalls with Thunder, the Maximum Temperatures will be between 22 ° and 27 °,