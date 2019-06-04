Rain in Bulgaria to Continue Today, Maximum Temperatures between 20°C and 25°C

Today, considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers will continue through the early evening, meteorologist Martin Slavchev of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told Focus News Agency. In places in western and central Bulgaria expect heavy showers accompanied by thunder, hail and temporary wind increase. By early evening rain will decrease and die out in many places. To the east, clouds will break at times. It will be relatively quiet in the western part of the country, moderate southeast wind will blow in the eastern areas. Maximum temperatures will reach 20°C to 25°C.

Atmospheric pressure is close to the average for June and will remain unchanged.