Rain in Bulgaria to Continue Today, Maximum Temperatures between 20°C and 25°C
Today, considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers will continue through the early evening, meteorologist Martin Slavchev of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told Focus News Agency. In places in western and central Bulgaria expect heavy showers accompanied by thunder, hail and temporary wind increase. By early evening rain will decrease and die out in many places. To the east, clouds will break at times. It will be relatively quiet in the western part of the country, moderate southeast wind will blow in the eastern areas. Maximum temperatures will reach 20°C to 25°C.
Atmospheric pressure is close to the average for June and will remain unchanged.
- » By 2050, the Plastic in the Danube Can Become More than Water
- » Code Yellow Warning for Heavy Rain and Thunder Issued for 15 Bulgarian Regions
- » Due to the Heavy Rainfall MOSV Will Monitor the State of the Dams in Bulgaria
- » Code Yellow Warning For Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms and Hail
- » Short-lasting, in Some Places Intense Rainfalls Accompanied by Thunder this Afternoon in Bulgaria
- » Today in Bulgaria there will be Short-lasting Rainfalls with Thunder, the Maximum Temperatures will be between 22 ° and 27 °,