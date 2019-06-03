Threat! A Tick Invasion Awaits After the Torrential Rains

Experts warn that there is a significant increase of tick-bites in the whole country compared to the last year.

Ticks’ number is significant in parks and between living areas, cemeteries and among the reasons for this are biological processes, inadequate prevention measures and the presence of a large number of these arachnids. Although March and April are traditionally one of the peak months for ticks, cold weather and precipitation in the early spring have delayed their appearance. Exploited vegetation, high grass and shrubs, as well as humid and warm weather now create the ideal conditions for them.

Between 70-80 people carry a tick in the laboratories in the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases daily, stated Prof. Todor Kantardjiev, Director of the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases. In addition to Lyme disease, blood-borne parasites are the major carriers of other bacterial infections such as ehrlichiosis, anaplasmosis and Marshall (Mediterranean) fever.

However, only between 1 and 3% of the examined bites are infected.

In preliminary surveys before spraying this year, parasitologists have found 253 free ticks, compared to 81 last year. This means at least 3 times more parasites in 2019 than usual. The main reason is normal natural cycle, explained by the regional health inspection

The presence of more ticks implies a more frequent treatment of lawns - mowing and spraying against ticks. Municipalities usually do one spray in April and one in early September when is the other ticks’ peak period. A second spraying has already been carried out in Sofia, and parks and gardens are currently being processed.

For the full effectiveness of the preparations there must be at least 24 hours lack of rain after the spraying, specialists from Sofia Municipality explained for "24 hours".

Municipal officials together with representatives of the Sofia RHI make field observations on the most frequented visited green areas in the city. Treatments were made in the South Park, Borisova gradina, the City Garden, the Doctor's Garden, the North Park and others. Sprawled were green areas in Krasno Selo, Vazrazhdane, Oborishte, Izgrev, Lozenets, Triaditsa, Ilinden, Iskar, Ovcha Kupel, Lyulin, Bankya, Pancharevo, "Kremikovtsi", "Vitosha", "Vrabnica", "Slatina" and "Poduyane".