UN: Alarming Levels of Air Pollution in the Balkans

Residents of all major cities in the Western Balkans face worrying levels of air pollution that reduce life expectancy, because the underdeveloped and politically unstable region depends largely on the burning of coal to produce energy, the Associated Press reported. of the UN.

Today, The United Nations Environment Program presented a report based on data from 18 cities, prepared in collaboration with the World Health Organization and air quality monitoring institutions in Albania, Bosnia, Kosovo, Montenegro, northern Macedonia and Serbia.

The report indicates that people in the region are exposed to some of the highest concentrations of air pollution in Europe, sometimes up to five times higher than the national and the EU guideline levels.

The report points to the lack of access to renewable energy, as the main cause of pollution.