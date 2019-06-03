Five Bodies Were Found in the Himalayas, Probably Belonging to Dead Alpinists

Military pilots have discovered five bodies in the Indian part of the Himalayas. Remnants were found during the search operation for the eight mountaineers who disappeared last week, BTA reports.

Local government spokeswoman Vijay Kumar Jogdande said the bodies had been discovered today before the rescue operation in the northern Uttarakhand state was suspended due to heavy snow and storm wind. He added that the operation will be resumed tomorrow. Jogdande also said the authorities were consulting the army about how to retrieve the bodies.

The team, led by British climber Martin Moran, began its ascent May 13 of the previously unclimbed and unnamed 6,477-meter (21,250-feet) peak on Nanda Devi East, according to Moran Mountain, Moran's Scotland-based company. The last contact with the expedition’s members was on May 26th in a base camp.