BNB Puts a Silver Commemorative Coin "Evlogi and Hristo Georgievi" into Circulation

Society | June 3, 2019, Monday // 14:43| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: BNB Puts a Silver Commemorative Coin "Evlogi and Hristo Georgievi" into Circulation / БНБ

Today The Bulgarian National Bank puts a silver commemorative coin "Evlogi and Hristo Georgievi" from the series "Bulgarian Revival" into circulation.

The price of the coin is 78 leva.

It will be sold in BNB, as well as in offices and branches of four more banks.

The emblem of the Bulgarian National Bank with the year "1879" on the strip is depicted on the front of the coin; roundabout - inscription "BULGARIAN NATIONAL BANK"; the nominal value of "10 BGN" and the year of issue "2019".

On the opposite side of the coin are depicted Evlogi and Hristo Georgievi on the background of the Sofia University building. Over them there is an inscription "EVOLI AND HRISTO GEORGIEVI".

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: commemorative coin, Evlogi Georgiev, Hristo Georgiev, BNB
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria