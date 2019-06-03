BNB Puts a Silver Commemorative Coin "Evlogi and Hristo Georgievi" into Circulation

Today The Bulgarian National Bank puts a silver commemorative coin "Evlogi and Hristo Georgievi" from the series "Bulgarian Revival" into circulation.

The price of the coin is 78 leva.

It will be sold in BNB, as well as in offices and branches of four more banks.

The emblem of the Bulgarian National Bank with the year "1879" on the strip is depicted on the front of the coin; roundabout - inscription "BULGARIAN NATIONAL BANK"; the nominal value of "10 BGN" and the year of issue "2019".

On the opposite side of the coin are depicted Evlogi and Hristo Georgievi on the background of the Sofia University building. Over them there is an inscription "EVOLI AND HRISTO GEORGIEVI".