CITUB Requested a Separate Regulator to Monitor the Water Sector
CITUB requested a separate regulator to monitor the water sector. According to the Confederation of Independent Trade Unions (CITUB), it is necessary to seek additional funding for the sector without increasing the cost of water. This was announced by the President of CITUB Plamen Dimitrov during a discussion on the sustainable development of the water and sewerage sector and the decent remuneration of the employees in the sector.
Dimitrov also said that by 2021 the salaries of the workers in the sector should should increase by 15%.
