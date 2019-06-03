Open Doors Day at the Institute of Catalysis at the BAS
Today is an Open Doors Day at the Institute of Catalysis to the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences. Is it possible to ignite the water and the iron without matches and why we shouldn’t store household wire and batteries on the same place? Practical advices and introductions to the scientific world of chemistry will be given to visitors on the day of open doors at the Institute of Catalysis at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences.
