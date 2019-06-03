SDS is Likely to Cooperate with GERB Once Again for the Local Vote

SDS (UDF) is likely to cooperate with GERB once again for the local vote. The decision is yet to be taken, but the blue party take the introduction of one MEP for merit of their current coalition.

"We will work for more integration, a united Europe, Bulgaria's membership in the Eurozone and Schengen, but our main goal is for European citizens with European incomes," said SDS chairman Rumen Hristov at the party's first press conference after the election of members European Parliament, reports BGNews.

"For us the result of these elections is a success because we managed to stop the BSP's march to the power," Hristov said and added that they are extremely satisfied because the right has retained its overwhelming majority in the EP.

"We will have seven right-wing representatives in the EP - 6 from GERB and SDS and one from" Democratic Bulgaria ", which means that Bulgaria will give more right MEPs and more MEPs than the Netherlands with its right-wing prime minister," stated Rumen Hristov and underlined that SDS has the potential to gradually begin to revive.