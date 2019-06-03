Due to the Heavy Rainfall MOSV Will Monitor the State of the Dams in Bulgaria

Due to heavy rainfall, the operational unit at the Ministry of Environment and Water will monitor the state of the dams in the country.

Summarized information on Critical Level and Emergency Rivers, Critical Density Data and Assemblies, and information on affected areas will also be provided twice a day.

Estimates are showing that it will continue to rain until mid-June. That was said in the studio of BNT by the synoptic Anastasia Stoycheva.

Yellow code for danger of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms has been declared 9 areas in the country today.

June will pass with rainfall around and above the norm in the Western part of Bulgaria, while in the eastern regions the rainfall will be less. Temperatures will be around 30 °C. Anastasia Stoycheva, a synoptic at NIMH states: “We expect most significant rainfalls in North-West Bulgaria. As a whole, rainfall is withdrawn in this part of the country. And in Vidin, the rain amount will be up to 50 and over 50 liters per square meter.