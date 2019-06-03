YouTube, Snapchat and Gmail Collapsed

Google's overloaded servers in the eastern US have caused problems for Snapchat, Gmail and YouTube on Sunday. Thousands have complained in social media posts that the popular apps are not available, reported BGNews.

Google has recognised the problem and explained that it is "high levels of network congestion in the eastern USA, affecting multiple services in Google Cloud, G Suite and YouTube." "Users may see slow performance or intermittent errors," the company said in a statement around 2 p.m. PT. "We believe we have identified the root cause of the congestion and expect to return to normal service shortly."

Snapchat and YouTube, owned by Google, have admitted for the problem in Twitter. Google Cloud - Google’s hosting platform is one of Google's most profitable services but faces fierce competition from other technology companies such as Amazon and Microsoft.

In March, Facebook's largest social networking site Facebook accused a "server configuration change" for a mass interruption affecting its applications around the world. The disruption affected consumers for at least 12 hours in most regions of the world, with the most serious situation in North America and Europe.