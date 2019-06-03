Free Examinations for Migraine Sufferers Will Take Place at "St. Naum" Hospital in Sofia

Free medical examinations for patients with headaches will take place in University Hospital for Neurology and Psychiatry "Sveti Naum" "from 3rd to 7th June this year. They are organized by the Clinic of Neurodegenerative and Peripheral Nervous Diseases and the Bulgarian Headache and Pain Society , initiated by its President, Professor Ivan Milanov.

Patients with primary headache - e.g. migraine, as well as with ongoing headache of unspecified nature may enrol for examination. Headache can be a symptom of severe neurological diseases and even life-threatening conditions, so it is important to identify the cause.

The examinations will be made after a pre-recorded time on number 02/9702 117. The telephone is open on working days between 8:00 AM and 15:00 PM. It is desirable for patients to carry documents and studies from previous reviews and consultations with them .

According to WHO, headache is one of the most common disorders of the central nervous system.

Migraine, as a specific type of primary headache, is a complex neurological disease affecting more than 10% of the Earth's population. The condition is more common in women, with 1-5% of the world's population suffering from chronic migraine. Almost 2/3 of the healthcare costs for treating headaches are related to migraine. The annual spending on migraine in Europe alone is estimated at 18-27 billion euros.

