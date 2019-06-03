The US Now Requires For Your Social Networking Profile For Most Types of Visas

World | June 3, 2019, Monday // 10:51| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The US Now Requires For Your Social Networking Profile For Most Types of Visas

The administration of President Donald Trump has begun to introduce a new rule when applying for most types of visas - entering information about candidate profiles on social networks. It came into force on Friday, May 31, after the new forms were approved, reported Econ.bg

This is part of the personal data that is now required by the consular services, and the upcoming change was reported as early as March 2018, when it was reported that nearly 15 million people would be affected annually. 

Now, the candidate, including short-stay visas, will be able to say that he is not using social networks, but if that's not true, "there will be serious immigration consequences," a State Department official announced.

"This is a very important step towards establishing a stronger screening of aliens wishing to enter the US. As we have seen in recent years around the world, social networks can be a great forum for terrorist intentions and activity. terrorists, threats to public security, and other dangerous activities to prevent such people from going to US territory and taking advantage of immigration status. "

The State Department official added that candidates for many of the types of visas would soon be required to give a much more detailed description of where they had traveled abroad.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: visa, Donald Trump, United States, social network, profiles, terrorism
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria