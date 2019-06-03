The US Now Requires For Your Social Networking Profile For Most Types of Visas

The administration of President Donald Trump has begun to introduce a new rule when applying for most types of visas - entering information about candidate profiles on social networks. It came into force on Friday, May 31, after the new forms were approved, reported Econ.bg

This is part of the personal data that is now required by the consular services, and the upcoming change was reported as early as March 2018, when it was reported that nearly 15 million people would be affected annually.

Now, the candidate, including short-stay visas, will be able to say that he is not using social networks, but if that's not true, "there will be serious immigration consequences," a State Department official announced.

"This is a very important step towards establishing a stronger screening of aliens wishing to enter the US. As we have seen in recent years around the world, social networks can be a great forum for terrorist intentions and activity. terrorists, threats to public security, and other dangerous activities to prevent such people from going to US territory and taking advantage of immigration status. "

The State Department official added that candidates for many of the types of visas would soon be required to give a much more detailed description of where they had traveled abroad.