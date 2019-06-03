Borissov: There is Chance Bulgaria to Join the Currency Mechanism Up to 12 Months

,,Bulgaria may join the Currency Mechanism up to 12 months'', Prime Minister Boyko Borissov wrote on Facebook, reported Econ.bg

Rating Agency Standard & Poor has confirmed Bulgaria's credit rating with a positive outlook, confirming Bulgaria's long-term and short-term credit rating in foreign and local currency 'BBB- / A-3'.

According to the assessment for Bulgaria, the fiscal and external position of the country remain strong and expectations for economic growth are considered favorable.

,,The positive outlook for the rating reflects the significant likelihood that Bulgaria will join Currency II (MP II) over the next 12 months'', Borissov said.

