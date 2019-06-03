Code Yellow Warning For Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms and Hail

Bulgaria: Code Yellow Warning For Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms and Hail pixabay.com

Code Yellow warning for heavy rain, thunderstorms and hail has been issued for 9 Bulgarian regions, according to the NIMH website.

The warning is in place for the regions of Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Pleven, Lovech, Plovdiv, Pazardzhik and Sofia and Sofia-city. Rainfall of up to 25-30 l/sq. m is expected in these areas, or more in some places.

Mainly around noon and in the afternoon, thunderclouds will form and many places in western and central Bulgaria will see rain and thunderstorms, with temporary wind increase.

Chances of heavy rainfall and hail locally remain high. In the eastern areas less rain and more sunshine hours expected, with light south-southeast wind and higher temperatures. Maximum temperatures mostly ranging between 21°C and 26°C.

Atmospheric pressure will drop slightly, but will remain close to the average for June.

